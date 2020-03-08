Tyrell Hatton keeps a two-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of final round

Who knows whether Paul Azinger fired up the Europeans with his contemptuous dismissal of their home tour last week.

But, another of those pesky Englishmen in the shape of Tyrrell Hatton just happens to be leading following a brutal third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In only his second tournament back following three months out after wrist surgery, the 28-year-old from Marlow has given himself the chance of a first victory on the PGA Tour.

What might come in handy is the fact the last of his four wins in Europe came in a six-man play-off in Turkey last November, for a veritable peloton is bunched behind him.

Hatton finished with a flourish with one of only three birdies all day at the 18th for a 73 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and former winner Marc Leishman, with four more players a further shot behind.

McIlroy was something of a lost soul when he turned up at this event two years ago. You could say things are rather different now.

That earlier visit ended in a first victory for over 500 days and the start of a union with former American Ryder Cup player-turned-putting guru Brad Faxon that continues to deliver rich rewards.

McIlroy has always been brilliant when everything’s going his way but now he’s almost as formidable when the going gets tough – and it doesn’t get much tougher than Bay Hill, Florida.

He will not only be seeking his first win of the season but has the chance to become only the second player this century to post seven successive top-five finishes. No prizes for guessing the first.

What a day at Arnie’s place. Cool conditions, a devilish, gusting wind and rock-hard greens on this intimidating water-laden layout played such havoc that riding the scariest roller coasters in the nearby theme parks would have been a sedative by comparison.

No fewer than four players shot the highest scores of their careers, including world No 3 Brooks Koepka, who discovered that even growing up in the Sunshine State proved no advantage as he ballooned to an 81.

For the first time since 1980, there was a day’s play here without a single score in the sixties, while the average score was almost 76.

Koepka showed a lot of class with the way he handled a scorecard featuring one birdie, eight bogeys and a double.

He even agreed to a selfie down the 18th hole with his playing partner, young Korean KH Lee. ‘I’m a big boy, I can handle it,’ he said, as his struggles continue.

It says everything about this day that McIlroy didn’t muster a single birdie over the first 15 holes – and still made inroads on the lead. A four at the par-five 16th preserved a run of 217 consecutive PGA Tour rounds with at least one birdie.

The two men in the last group illustrated how fortunes swiftly fluctuated.

Both Hatton and Korean Sung Kang were going along nicely until the former ran up a double bogey from nowhere at the ninth.

Hatton had fallen two shots behind but two holes later he was one in front as Kang found the water twice at the 11th on his way to a triple. Then came the 18th.

Tied for the lead on the tee, Hatton went one way with his magnificent birdie while Kang was in need of a darkened room after another triple.

With McIlroy and the resourceful Aussie Leishman lurking, it would be some win if Hatton could hang on.