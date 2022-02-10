Tyrese Haliburton Explains His Reaction To An Unexpected Trade

Tyrese Haliburton Discusses His Reaction To An Unexpected Trade

The NBA’s trade deadline was an eventful day.

The Kings sent Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana almost two days ago, which was perhaps the most surprising trade.

After Thursday’s Pacers practice, a reporter asked Haliburton about his reaction to the trade.

He gave a hazy response.

“They didn’t want me,” says the narrator.

“They took a different path, and that’s part of the business,” Haliburton explained.

“It just so happens that I’m just excited to be here and get started.”

When pressed further on the subject, Haliburton admitted that Sacramento’s front office had harmed him.

“It terrifies me.

“I invested a lot of love and trust in Sacramento and kind of immersed myself in the community and with the people, and they just kicked me out,” Haliburton said.

“… It was painful when I was traded because I loved being there and the people, but I’m going to do the same thing here.”

Please take a look.

Tyrese Haliburton Shares His Reaction To Surprising Trade

Tyrese Haliburton Shares His Reaction To Surprising Trade