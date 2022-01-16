Tyron Smith Makes an Open Admission Prior to the Wild Card Game

Tyron Smith of the Cowboys enjoys playing in the postseason, but he’s ready to win now.

He told Jon Machota of The Athletic that there are only so many chances to win in the playoffs as a player, and he wants to make this year count.

“It’s always fun to be in the playoffs,” Smith said, “but as an older guy, you only get so many chances.”

“You’ve got to make them matter.”

You must take advantage of it while you still have the opportunity.

“How many more chances do you think you’re going to get?”

