Tyron Woodley, an ex-UFC fighter who was knocked out by Jake Paul during the filming of The Equalizer II, was in charge of training Denzel Washington.

Tyron Woodley, an ex-UFC fighter, prepared Denzel Washington for The Equalizer II before being knocked out by Jake Paul.

TYRON WOODLEY assisted in the preparation of Denzel Washington for The Equalizer II.

Lin Oeding, the movie fight coordinator, is friends with Woodley, who was the UFC welterweight champion at the time.

Because of his friendship with director Oeding, he was able to work on set with Oscar winner Washington in the 2018 Equalizer II film.

Woodley has appeared in a number of TV and film roles, both as himself and as an actor.

The 39-year-old part-time rapper hasn’t fought in the UFC since losing to Vicente Luque, 30, in March, which was his fourth loss in a row.

In August, he left the UFC to pursue boxing and fought, but was defeated over eight rounds by YouTube star Jake Paul, 24.

After that, Paul was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, 22, in Florida, but the British fighter pulled out due to a broken rib and a chest infection.

Woodley, who was on set filming the Netflix series Cobra Kai at the time, was called in to replace Fury, 22, but was knocked out brutally in the rematch.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Me and him could fight ten times,” he said, “but you guys don’t realize you’re in a movie, this is Rocky.”

“This is a true Rocky story; I was on a movie set filming and my phone was always off; if my s*** rang on my day off, I’d be fired.”

“However, I was on break when I got a call to just clear the air about the ‘no-knockout clause.'”

“I wouldn’t have gotten that call if I hadn’t been on break, you know what I mean?”

“Had I hesitated and dragged my feet, I would not have had the chance.”

“I’m just grateful I was in good shape, had been training hard, and had my mind in savage mode.”