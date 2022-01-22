Tyron Woodley cautions UFC stars against criticizing Jake Paul, saying, “He’d f*** y’all up.”

Following his knockout loss to Jake Paul, TYRON WOODLEY retaliated by warning critics that ‘he’d f*** y’all up.’

In his short-notice rematch with Paul in December, the former UFC champion was brutally laid out in round six.

It was his second loss to the YouTuber, after losing on points four months before.

The brutality of the rematch KO, however, made Woodley a target of viral memes and mockery.

The man, on the other hand, has downplayed any embarrassment and instead praised unbeaten Paul.

“A lot of people are saying,’Oh, you lost to him again,'” Woodley, 39, said on The MMA Hour.

‘You’ve been knocked out.’

“He’d fuck a lot of y’all up.”

Fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) and others who are just getting their teeth started

“He’s a talented athlete who doesn’t have a job outside of this.”

He doesn’t have any children or run any businesses.

“He can have the best trainer, coaches, nutrition, and focus, and he can still separate himself.”

“He isn’t saddled with debt.”

Most MMA fighters don’t have any money when they first start.

“We do the best we can.”

Whatever training we can get will help us see a future in this.”

Paul has now defeated all of his opponents, including online rival ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC star Ben Askren, 37.

However, after 7-0 Tommy Fury, 22, pulled out with a broken rib and chest infection, he has yet to face an opponent with professional boxing experience.