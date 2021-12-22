Tyron Woodley gives a £3,700 prize to a fan who creates the best meme of Jake Paul knocking him out while he’spreads Christmas love.’

Tyron Woodley, a UFC legend, has found the humour in his loss to Jake Paul, awarding a fan £3,700 for the best meme of him being knocked out.

In their rematch inside the squared circle last weekend, the 39-year-old was stopped in the sixth round by the Problem Child.

Following his second boxing loss at the hands of his American compatriot, former welterweight champion Woodley has been medically suspended for 60 days.

Rather than drowning his sorrows and wallowing in self-pity, Woodley has embraced his defeat, holding a contest for his fans to create the best meme of him hitting the deck.

He stated that the winner would receive a cash prize of (dollar)5,000 (£3.7k) if they followed him on social media.

And Woodley announced on Instagram that the competition was won by Chris Ashley.

“Merry Christmas! Spread some love and do some good,” Woodley said in response to the fan’s video.

After collapsing to the canvas in the sixth round, Woodley can be seen falling into the shadow realm in Ashley’s footage.

He then traveled to a variety of locations, making cameo appearances in both the new Spider-Man: No Way Home and Finding Nemo films.

From Lil Nas X’s hit song MONTERO, Woodley was shown sliding down a pole.

The MMA legend then collapsed face down on a couch alongside Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, two of Paul’s former opponents.

Conor McGregor, who was looking worse for wear after his trilogy defeat against Dustin Poirier in July, accompanied the trio.

Following Woodley’s win, Paul gushed about him, saying he’d love to work with him in a ‘buddy cop movie.’

“He’s a legend, and we have to respect Tyron,” he said to TMZ.

“He’s an amazing guy; I’m going to reach out to him; people have suggested we do a podcast together.”

“I think it’d be amusing if we made a buddy cop movie together, so our friendship doesn’t end here.”

“If he wants to retire, he should retire, but it’s his choice.”

I still believe he has a lot of money to make.”