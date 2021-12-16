Tyron Woodley ‘won’t go the distance’ in a rematch, according to Jake Paul’s trainer, because the YouTube sensation has gotten ‘exponentially better.’

Tyron Woodley, according to Jake Paul’s trainer, ‘won’t go the distance’ in the rematch because the YouTube star has gotten ‘exponentially better.’

Tyron Woodley ‘won’t go the distance’ in their rematch, according to Jake Paul’s trainer, who also warned that Woodley has gotten ‘exponentially better.’

In August, Paul won his biggest fight of his four-fight boxing career, defeating ex-UFC champion Woodley in eight rounds.

After that, he was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, 22, until the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Woodley, 39, has since signed as a late replacement for Fury, but Paul’s trainer, BJ Flores, has promised that a new opponent will be in the ring on December 18.

“Jake’s a lot better now than he was on August 29th, he’s a lot better,” Flores told SunSport.

“And keep in mind that he’s only recently started boxing, so he’ll get a lot better in a short period of time.”

“He’s only been boxing for two years, so four months represents 15% of his entire career, so he’s improving rapidly.”

“I know it’ll be a tough fight, and Tyron will be tough at first, but we don’t expect him to go the distance this time.”

“It’ll be difficult for Tyron to keep up with Jake and deal with the type of offense he’ll be bringing this time.”

“This time it’ll be a different fight, and people will notice.”

Jake will keep a blistering pace.”

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 37, in his first three fights.

After that, he outboxed Woodley over the course of eight rounds.

Flores and Paul have studied the performance since then and revealed that their winning formula will be altered in the upcoming rematch.

“We’ll see how Tyron turns out,” he said.

He’s a seasoned combatant who knows what he’s doing.

Last time, he couldn’t punch because he couldn’t punch.

“He was getting counter-punched, he was getting hit when he got in range, and he didn’t know what part of the ring he needed to be in to avoid getting hit.”

“It’s a lot different than UFC, so he was trying to get his bearings, he’d never been in there with someone like Jake before.”

“We’ll be ready for the best Tyron has to offer; I expect him to be aggressive, and we’ll be able to do what we’ve always done.”

“Whatever we want to do, we can box, move, and come forward.”

This time, Jake’s pace will be much faster.

“I’m telling you right now, it’ll be difficult for Tyron now that we’ve seen how he fights and been…

