Tyron Woodley’s coach claims the ex-UFC star ‘had no idea’ Jake Paul viciously KO’d him and asked to ‘go back out.’

In the aftermath of his fight with Jake Paul, TYRON WOODLEY was so dazed that he didn’t realize he’d been knocked out.

In their fight in Tampa last year, the former UFC welterweight champion lost a brutal sixth-round KO to the YouTuber turned boxer.

According to Woodley’s coach, Din Thomas, Woodley faceplanted the canvas after being cracked with a huge overhand right.

“I think he went through a series of different emotions,” Thomas said about the fight during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio.

“I remember standing inside the ring immediately after it happened, and he was like, ‘No, no, when do I go back out?'”

“He had no idea, he thought it was in between rounds when it happened, and I’m sure he was wondering why everyone was standing inside the ring.”

“At that time, he didn’t even know.”

Paul’s viral stoppage of The Chosen One astounded Thomas, as it did many others.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I really just sat there in disbelief when I got out of the ring,” he continued.

“Disbelief was the starting point; you couldn’t believe what had just happened.”

“Then when we got to the back, everyone on the team was like, ‘I can’t believe that happened.'”

“Even he was switching back and forth.

“The owner of High Rollerz was in the back with his daughter, who was probably four years old, and when Tyron saw her, he said, ‘Hey, I’m fine, don’t worry.’

“She really brought life back into him, and you could see his whole demeanor change from disappointment to this is what it is and I have to accept it” after seeing this little girl.

Woodley, who has now lost his last six fights, couldn’t help but bemoan the cost of dropping his left hand for a brief moment.

“I told you guys I was in shape, ready to fight, and I told you guys I was in better shape than he was,” he said.

“So, I did that tonight and then went back to look at it and wondered, ‘Why the f**k did I drop my hands?’

“I was prepared; I raised both hands and braced myself for the overhand.

“I had a feeling he’d postpone the punch.

Even if he put it off, I was prepared.

“I’m not sure why I let my guard down, even if he didn’t delay.”

In this sport, you must…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.