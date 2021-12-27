Tyron Woodley’s coach quashed Jake Paul’s fight fix allegations after fans believed they saw a secret hand signal before the KO.

Tyron Woodley’s coach quashed Jake Paul’s claims of a fight fix after fans thought they saw a secret hand signal before the KO.

TYRON WOODLEY’S coach refuted claims that his client’s big-money fight with Jake Paul was rigged.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer viciously knocked out the UFC legend in Round Six.

However, when Paul flexed his wrist as a’signal’ seconds before delivering the devastating blow, fans were convinced it was fixed.

Such claims have been debunked by Woodley’s coach, who stated that the MMA fighter only wanted to ‘win.’

Din Thomas told MMA on Sirius XM, “That whole theory makes me laugh.”

“I know how serious it was because I was in his camp.”

“It was serious, like Tyron really wanted to reclaim this win, he really wanted this fight, and it was a serious situation.”

“Now, if it had been a dive, I wish they had told me because I would not have shown up and would have taken the night off.”

“I thought I’d be having a good time, but that wasn’t the case.

It was a genuine fight.”

Woodley admitted that dropping his hand before Paul’s punch was a fatal mistake.

However, he has stated that he is not ready to retire just yet.

“I fight for my children and family,” Woodley reflected.

I told you I was in shape, ready to fight, and in better shape than he was.

“So, I did that tonight and went back to look at it and think about it,” she says.

“I was ready, I had both hands up, and I was expecting the overhand, so why did I drop my hands?”

“I had a feeling he’d postpone the punch.

But, even if he put it off, I was prepared.

“Even if he didn’t delay, I’m not sure why I let my guard down.”

It only takes one mistake in this sport, just one mistake, and I blocked so many of his shots.”