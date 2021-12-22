Tyron Woodley’s KO loss to Jake Paul ‘completely destroyed his f***ing legacy,’ according to UFC star Sean O’Malley.

Tyron Woodley’s brutal KO loss to Jake Paul has ‘completely destroyed his f***ing legacy,’ according to UFC star Sean O’Malley.

In August, Paul defeated ex-UFC champion Woodley in a split decision over eight rounds.

The 24-year-old YouTuber was then scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, 22, until the unbeaten British fighter withdrew due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Instead, Woodley, 39, stepped in on short notice but was savagely knocked out in round six by a massive right hand.

His decision to rematch Paul would have been financially sound, but it could have had a negative impact on his reputation.

“Dude, it completely destroyed his f***ing legacy,” said UFC bantamweight O’Malley, 27.

Paul has now knocked out all of his opponents, including YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Askren, a grappler with limited striking ability, was the social media sensation’s first professional opponent.

And O’Malley doubted that Woodley would be able to overcome the loss in the same way that Askren did.

“That could have a big impact on Tyron Woodley, or he could be completely unattached to it and still be happy,” he said.

“That’s a f***ing skill you need to learn.”

“Well, I think with Ben, I think Ben is kinda supposed to win,” O’Malley continued.

“However, the way he looks, I feel like it’s just an excuse for him.”