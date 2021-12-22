Tyron Woodley’s KO loss to Jake Paul ‘completely destroyed his f***ing legacy,’ according to UFC star Sean O’Malley.

Tyron Woodley’s brutal KO loss to Jake Paul has ‘completely destroyed his f***ing legacy,’ according to UFC star Sean O’Malley.
Tyron Woodley’s brutal knockout loss to Jake Paul, according to SEAN O’MALLEY, has “completely ruined his f***ing legacy.”
In August, Paul defeated ex-UFC champion Woodley in a split decision over eight rounds.
The 24-year-old YouTuber was then scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, 22, until the unbeaten British fighter withdrew due to a broken rib and chest infection.
Instead, Woodley, 39, stepped in on short notice but was savagely knocked out in round six by a massive right hand.
His decision to rematch Paul would have been financially sound, but it could have had a negative impact on his reputation.
“Dude, it completely destroyed his f***ing legacy,” said UFC bantamweight O’Malley, 27.
Paul has now knocked out all of his opponents, including YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.
Askren, a grappler with limited striking ability, was the social media sensation’s first professional opponent.
GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS
And O’Malley doubted that Woodley would be able to overcome the loss in the same way that Askren did.
“That could have a big impact on Tyron Woodley, or he could be completely unattached to it and still be happy,” he said.
“That’s a f***ing skill you need to learn.”
“Well, I think with Ben, I think Ben is kinda supposed to win,” O’Malley continued.
“However, the way he looks, I feel like it’s just an excuse for him.”