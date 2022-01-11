Tyson Fury accuses Oleksandr Usyk of using steroids and calls Anthony Joshua a “useless dosser” for losing belts to rivals.

TYSON FURY has accused Oleksandr Usyk of steroid abuse and Anthony Joshua of being a “useless” fighter.

The world heavyweight champion, 33, spent Tuesday training and eating with nutritionist George Lockhart.

However, while pounding a treadmill during his final session of the day, the undefeated colossus launched a tirade against former WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Joshua and the brilliant Ukraine southpaw who dethroned him in September.

Fury, who won the same belts from Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, accused Usyk of doping his way up to heavyweight, despite the fact that the claim was unproven and Fury having served his own doping suspension for nandrolone and cocaine use.

“I cannot believe that AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back, after all my hard work of getting them,” Fury yelled on Instagram Live.

You big, obnoxious dosser!

“You’ve allowed a little steroid man to come up from middleweight and attack you, stealing all of your belts.”

“It’ll take a real British Lancaster Bomber, like me, to relieve the useless little steroid head of the belts and get them back to Britain.”

“You useless dossers!” exclaims the Gypsy King, “bring them to me!”

“Bring them to me, and I’ll reposition them and remove the belts.”

Usyk, 34, began his illustrious career as a middleweight amateur, before going on to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion in the pros and then shocking AJ.

Unlike Fury, he has never been subjected to a doping ban or been accused of illegal activity.

On Tuesday, Fury and his team will meet with Dillian Whyte to discuss purse bids in order to set up a March fight.

After Usyk dominated him at Tottenham, AJ bought the rematch clause and is planning a rematch in April.

Team Usyk has been contacted by SunSport for comment.