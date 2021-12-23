Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight at least once, according to Gypsy King’s boxing promotion team.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight at least once, according to Gypsy King’s promotional team.

After everything is said and done, TYSON FURY will fight Anthony Joshua ‘at least once.’

The heavyweight champions have come close to completing a deal in the past, only to be turned down.

Fury was ordered into a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder after they agreed on terms for a summer showdown.

As a result, AJ had to fight Oleksandr Usyk, who he defeated, setting up a rematch.

Even if Joshua suffers a second defeat at the hands of the Ukrainian, hope remains for the one British boxing fans have been clamoring for.

“It’s about what the people want to see,” Todd DuBoef of Top Rank, who promotes Fury, told Sky Sports.

“Fury vs Joshua is what the fans want to see, regardless of the order.”

“It doesn’t matter if one of them is out-boxed one night because they all have great fan bases and personalities.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“As participants, we owe it to the people to serve what they want.”

Because the public desires it, I believe Fury and Joshua will fight at least once.

“If Joshua and Usyk fight again and Usyk looks sensational, the public might say, ‘We want Fury vs Usyk.'”

“According to Joshua, he had a bad night.

He must establish his authority, as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr.”

In the epic October trilogy bout in Las Vegas, Fury, 33, knocked out Wilder, 36, in the 11th round.

Joshua, 32, had been outclassed by Usyk, 34, over 12 rounds a fortnight prior, losing his unified belts and a shot at the Gypsy King in one night.

With AJ exercising his right to an immediate rematch, Fury will fight Dillian Whyte, 33, in a WBC mandatory defense.

As participants, we owe it to the people to serve what they desire.

Because the public wants it, I believe Fury and Joshua will fight at least once.

A win for both would pave the way for the long-awaited showdown, as well as give the blue ribband division a huge boost.

“Joshua has to resurrect his career by erasing his off-night,” DuBoef continued.

It’s critical.

“He is a great champion and a great ambassador for the sport.”

Boxing will be more successful as long as he and Fury are successful.

“Uncertainty’s dynamic nature piques interest.”

“Tyson has a fantastic situation.

He was brought in as a replacement for Deontay Wilder, who was injured.

His personality has conquered the globe.”