West Ham fan Isla Caton, 6, is battling cancer and has received videos and signed merchandise from Tyson Fury and Declan Rice.

TYSON FURY and Declan Rice are the latest celebrities to lend their support to West Ham United fan Isla Caton, who is battling cancer.

As sports fans from all over the world rushed to donate to the youngster’s cause, both men sent video messages and pledged signed gear.

For almost five years, Isla has bravely battled neuroblastoma.

It’s a type of aggressive childhood cancer that Bradley Lowery, a young Sunderland fan, had.

Nikki, Isla’s supermum, has been at the forefront of the family’s fundraising efforts since her daughter’s diagnosis.

They have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for treatment and trials in the UK, Barcelona, and the United States, and have even brought together fans of bitter rivals West Ham and Millwall.

However, in a heartbreaking video posted to Facebook on Monday, Nikki informed Isla’s supporters that doctors had decided to stop treating her because there was little else they could do to fight the disease.

Because Isla’s time with us is limited, a new campaign was launched to make her final days as magical and fulfilling as possible.

If you see Isla @ucl today, give her a social distance hello and wave

An old video from Isla Up The Hammers

Isla is such a beautiful, brave, and lovely little girl.

Rice and Hammers captain Mark Noble have previously backed Isla’s Fight.

And now, Fury is the latest celebrity to lend a hand.

Baz Cox, a Hammers fan and long-time supporter of the cause, posted a video online showing the heavyweight champion walking along and sending a special message.

“Hey, this is Tyson Fury, aka the Gypsy King,” he said.

“For Isla, this is a unique video.”

I’m going to donate some gloves, t-shirts, and merchandise.

“I want you guys to start bidding, dig deep, and let’s raise some money,” says the auctioneer.

“May God continue to bless you.”

In an auction on Cox’s Instagram page on Thursday night, Fury’s haul had reached £1,500.

Bid on @LiborSecka’s signed book ‘British Missions’ in auction at the @WestHam website to help us raise funds for @islasfight who is suffering from final stage (hashtag)cancer.

Let’s help Little Isla create as many special memories as possible.

Make a bid at…

Isla is on her way this morning to UCL for radiation treatment on her groin, this should help take down the swelling to her leg and make her more comfortable if you see Isla @ucl today give her a social distance hello and wave

— Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 17, 2021

An old Video from Isla Up The Hammers

— Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 4, 2021

Santa and his reindeers came to town for Isla today

Hopefully a special memory was created for her

Such a beautiful, brave and lovely little girl

Thank you to the Your Gym family for the presents pic.twitter.com/qryYkF135v

— Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 17, 2021

Help us raise funds for @islasfight suffering with final stage #cancer by bidding on @LiborSecka's signed book 'British Missions' in auction at the @WestHam website. Let's help make as many special memories for Little Isla as possible.

— Czech Embassy London (@CzechLondon) December 17, 2021

@[email protected] nice one Conor pic.twitter.com/fPHyRRZG76

— clare horgan RN (@RM4Clare) December 14, 2021

One that is close to all of our Hearts

— Jack Collison (@jackcollison) December 14, 2021

Gutted. So sad! This little princess and her family does not deserve this if you can donate that would be great

— Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) December 13, 2021

Early start today, Isla's going into hospital today for a MRI scan under GA, Please keep sending your amazing messages of support

— Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 6, 2021

Look who Isla had a doorstep visit from this evening Isla loves Minnie & Mickey mouse

— Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 15, 2021

You are all truly amazing & we thank you so much

— Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 15, 2021