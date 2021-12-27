Tyson Fury claims that his mother doesn’t understand why he is so famous, claiming that she was perplexed by the throngs of fans who flocked to see him after Wilder’s victory.

The WBC champion is expected to fight again next year, possibly against Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk, or Anthony Joshua.

It’s unclear whether his mother Amber will be in attendance, as she has never attended one of her son’s fights, amateur or professional, despite his father John’s prominent role in the 32-year-old’s ring career.

In his autobiography, Behind The Mask, the heavyweight champion revealed that his mother is unaware of his celebrity.

She was also perplexed when a slew of fans approached her during a shopping trip after his 2018 draw with Deontay Wilder.

“To be honest, my mother is unaware of my achievements as a boxer,” Fury wrote.

“I took her shopping after the Wilder fight, and she couldn’t understand why I was being stopped for photographs and autographs everywhere I went in Manchester.”

“She actually asked, ‘How do you know so many people, son?’

“I had to explain to her that I was the world heavyweight champion and that a lot of people had been watching and cheering for me.”

That was quite unique.”

Fury’s brothers Shane, Hughie, and John Jr, as well as his wife Paris, frequently accompany him to his fights, but his father John has been unable to travel to his fights in the United States due to a prior prison sentence.

The Gypsy King, on the other hand, enjoys spending time with his mother, who recently revealed that she chastised him for attempting to buy her a luxury designer Louis Vuitton bag during a shopping trip.

“It was a lovely time spent with my mother,” he continued, “just as any son would want to spend with his mother.”

“I was able to buy her favorite perfume and I wanted to buy her a Louis Vuitton bag, but she yelled at me, ‘Don’t waste your money on that.’

‘Saving money is a good idea because you never know when you might need it!’

“Only a mother would scold a multibillionaire in that manner.”

She was more concerned about me than she was about herself, which I suppose is how all good mothers are.

I’m awestruck by them.”