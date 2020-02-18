Tyson Fury confirms agreement for THIRD fight against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has confirmed a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder has been agreed irrespective of the result of their second bout on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The first fight between the unbeaten pair in December 2018 was full of drama, with Fury recovering from two knockdowns to draw, though many believe the Englishman deserved to win on points.

Now, 14 months on, the duo are prepared to go through it all over again at the MGM Grand on Saturday night, but Fury divulged that the loser will have the choice to trigger another rematch.

‘I think the money is too big not to have it,’ Fury told Sky Sports.

‘This is the prizefighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him not to want the rematch, even if he loses.

‘I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win – unless I get a draw!’

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Wilder has claimed he is ‘the hardest-hitting puncher in history’ ahead of the rematch.

The WBC heavyweight champion’s power has seen him earn 41 knockouts against his 42 opponents, with only Fury surviving until the final bell in the 2018 fight in Los Angeles.

However, even he was seemingly out for the count after a 12th-round assault, only to miraculously get to his feet and draw on the judges’ scorecards.

‘I’ve always had power,’ said Wilder. ‘I’ve just been blessed tremendously. It’s one of those things. I can’t describe how it transpired.

‘When you have a calling in your life, it’s just that. I just have a calling in my life and I’m providing my service to my greatness, I’m showing the world who I am and what I am. The champion is not going anywhere.’