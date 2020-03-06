Tyson Fury faked injury ahead of win over Deontay Wilder to catch mole

Tyson Fury faked an injury to try and find a mole leaking information from his training camp ahead of his triumph over Deontay Wilder in February.

That is according to Fury’s cousin and trainer, Andy Lee, who details the lengths Fury went to in order to stop Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas.

‘There was a couple days where Tyson messed around to see if leaks would happen,’ he told Boxing Social.

‘He feigned injury or pretended to limp after a sparring session just to see what would happen.

‘That’s the type of level of deviousness you’re dealing with, with him. Inside his own training camp he’ll put on a show and play act to see if anyone talks outside the camp.’

Fury was spotted limping at a UFC event in January which sparked concerns he was injured before his rematch with Wilder.

During his training camp, the British heavyweight champion also swapped trainer Ben Davison for Sugar Hill Steward just two months before his win over Wilder.

Fury’s close friend, adviser and camp manager Timothy Allcock painted a picture to VegasInsider of what was going on behind the scenes before the fight.

‘The big differences have been food, particularly strictness with what is in camp – silly little things like cans of Diet Coke have gone,’ Allock said.

‘We definitely had to rope in the food. Tyson never really stuck to the diet plan we gave him last time, he was always nipping out and eating fast food outside the camp – and all that has changed now.’

‘We’ve also cut a lot of out of the way in terms of people visiting the house willy nilly.’

Fury floored Wilder twice on his way to being crowned WBC heavyweight champion in February.