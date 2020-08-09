Tyson Fury fight with Anthony Joshua to be delayed AGAIN as WBC demand Gypsy King face Whyte next if he beats Povetkin

THE WBC are insisting that Tyson Fury must face Dillian Whyte if he beats Deontay Wilder for a second time.

It would mean the undisputed title decider between Fury, 31, and Anthony Joshua being pushed back again – despite the pair agreeing a two-fight deal for 2021.

Whyte, 32, defends his WBC mandatory status against 40-year-old Alexander Povetkin at the end of the month.

And Fury is set to give Wilder, 34, his contracted rematch at the end of the year, but has been warned he will not be able to jump straight into a Battle of Britain with AJ.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman: “We have had the flexibility with our champions and the WBC has approved Fury to fight by the end of the year.

“If it’s announced that it might be December 19, and the winner must make the mandatory defence early next year.”

Whyte has been the WBC’s No1 ranked challenger since 2017, but only last year earned his spot as mandatory after beating Oscar Rivas.

But his status was revoked after an ‘adverse finding’ was found in his pre-fight drug test, and the WBC instead handed Fury a shot at Wilder’s belt.

However, Whyte was eventually cleared of any doping violations by United Kingdom Anti-Doping, but could only watch as the Gypsy King won the belt in February.

Despite huge demand for Britain’s two heavyweight kings to finally settle the score, promoter Eddie Hearn insists Whyte must get his chance first.

Hearn said: “Dillian takes priority. Dillian has to have that fight by the end of February, and if it goes into March, it goes into March.

“Anthony Joshua is boxing in December. He won’t be ready to box again until June-July.

“Everybody acknowledges that’s the mandatory and that it’s next.”

Should Whyte finally get his shot at the WBC title next year, it paves the way for WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, 33, fights Dereck Chisora, 36, next but is already the WBO mandatory challenger.

Hearn hopes for AJ to challenge Fury for the undisputed title in the summer with a rematch following in the winter.