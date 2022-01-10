Tyson Fury has stated that he is not a “gate attraction” and that “nobody is coming” to see him in the United States unless he fights Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury has stated that he is not a “gate attraction” in the United States, and that “nobody is coming” to see him unless he fights Deontay Wilder.

According to Tim Smith, vice president of the PBC, TYSON FURY is not a blockbuster ticket seller in the United States.

In his flawless career, Fury, 33, has headlined five shows in the United States, with all but one of them taking place in Las Vegas.

The WBC heavyweight champion’s trilogy with rival Deontay Wilder was held in front of sold-out crowds at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the MGM Grand Garden and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

At the latter two arenas, however, the Gypsy King’s fights with Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin drew only 9,012 and 8,249 spectators, respectively.

PBC chief Smith believes the burly Brit needs a good dance partner to sell out arenas because of the poor attendances.

“You know, hey, God bless Tyson Fury,” he said.

“However, no one will come to see Tyson Fury as a gate attraction unless he’s fighting Deontay Wilder, no one.”

“You never know, maybe if he fights Anthony Joshua in England, that’ll be a gate attraction.”

Perhaps if he fights Usyk over there, it will be a gate attraction.”

“However, who in America is coming to see Tyson Fury fight anyone but Deontay Wilder?”

If Fury’s proposed grudge match with Dillian Whyte takes place in the United Kingdom, he won’t have to worry about selling out arenas.

The WBC has ordered the former lineal heavyweight champion to defend his title later this year against an old sparring partner.

Purse bids for the Battle of Britain were supposed to take place this week, but they’ve been postponed until January 18 to allow the two parties to work out their differences.

“First and foremost, the purse bid has been pushed back by a week now,” Queensberry Promotions chief Frank Warren said on talkSPORT.

“That was done [Saturday], so the purse bid will be seven days later, so next Monday or Tuesday, I believe.”

“Of course, they have the right to appeal the split.

Because purse bids are based on boxers’ previous earnings, I don’t think they’ll succeed.

“Tyson’s last purse with the WBC was £20 million, while Dillian Whyte’s purse was £300,000, which is why it’s split the way it is.”

“A recent instance that comes to mind is when Canelo fought his mandatory at the time, Billy Joe Saunders, but Billy had just agreed to a deal.

“There was no way he was going to get even a fourth of a purse because the guy who makes the most money out of the two of them…

