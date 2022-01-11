Tyson Fury is ‘back grafting’ in training as he shows off his pre-fight diet and gym gear to fans ahead of his return.

TYSON FURY is using social media to keep fans up to date on his progress as he prepares to return to the ring this spring.

Fury’s most recent fight was a trilogy victory over Deontay Wilder in October.

Frank Warren, the Gypsy King’s promoter, confirmed the heavyweight bout will take place on March 26.

The WBC has ordered him to fight Dillian Whyte, but no agreement has been reached.

Fury is already preparing for his March fight, despite the fact that he has yet to be assigned an opponent.

Fury said he was “ecstatic” to be back and training hard on Instagram stories yesterday.

“Good morning, world! Happy Monday,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m absolutely ecstatic to be back on a Monday, back to the grindstone, back grafting.”

“This morning, I went for a nice little run, shaved, showered, and felt like a million bucks!”

Fury showed off an enormous bowl of fruit and oats to give him the energy he needs for training ahead of his return to action.

He then went on to post a video of himself in his gym gear, all set up and ready to go in preparation for a tough workout.

“Here’s my shakes for the gym, [for]during, post workouts man,” he said.

Fury was seen training with fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker in Morecambe over the Christmas period, but now appears to be back in fight camp mode.

Fury will return to the ring in just over two months, though the location of the fight is still unknown.

The Gypsy King is looking forward to fighting at Old Trafford next to ensure his ‘hero’s return.’

“It’s always been my dream to fight at Old Trafford,” he said.

There’s also talk of Fury taking on Whyte in Cardiff in an all-British showdown.

The Bodysnatcher, on the other hand, is said to be furious at the prospect of an 80-20 purse split in Fury’s favor, which could put the fight in jeopardy.

If that fight is canceled, Fury could face Andy Ruiz Jr in the United States, which would be against the WBC’s wishes.