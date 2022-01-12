Tyson Fury is ‘frustrated’ that an unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk is not on the cards for the near future, but he is already in’strict’ training camp.

Tyson Fury is ‘frustrated’ that an unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk will not take place soon, but that he is already in’strict’ training camp.

TYSON FURY is itching to return to the ring, but Frank Warren has confirmed that his next opponent will not be Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBC has ordered the Gypsy King, 33, to fight his mandatory Dillian Whyte.

Even though a fight has yet to be agreed upon, Fury is already preparing for his next fight.

“Tyson wants to fight in the first quarter, and we’re working very hard to make that happen,” his promoter Warren told talkSPORT.

“At the moment, he’s undergoing rigorous training and is eager to get out there.”

“We’re all frustrated – the biggest frustration is that we haven’t been able to get him and Usyk to fight for the four belts, which is the fight we all want to see.”

“In the meantime, Tyson’s mandatory against Whyte has been ordered by the WBC, so that’s been a bit of a diversion.”

“What’s his mindset? He just wants to get in the ring, regardless of who he fights.

He hasn’t had a fight in two years, which is a long time.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“Tyson wants to fight in the first quarter, and we’re doing everything we can to make it happen!”

“The biggest disappointment is that we haven’t been able to get on the fight between Tyson and Usyk… that’s what we want to see!” @FrankWarren_tv gives an update on Tyson Fury’s current situation to @JamesSavundra!

Fury’s next fight is set for March 26th, but the venue and opponent have yet to be determined, according to Warren.

There has been talk of Fury fighting Whyte at Old Trafford or Cardiff, but the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement.

Fury and Whyte will receive 80 and 20 percent of the fight purse, respectively, according to the WBC, a decision that has enraged Whyte.

The purse bids have been delayed due to negotiations, but Whyte is unlikely to increase his percentage because it is based on previous earnings.

According to Warren, in their most recent fights, Fury earned 67 times more than Whyte.