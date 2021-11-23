Tyson Fury is having steak night at home with his wife Paris, who is demonstrating his secret ingredient – a liberal application of Worcestershire sauce.

TYSON FURY is the current world heavyweight champion.

He not only boxes like a king, but he also eats like one.

On Monday, Fury, 33, and his wife Paris, 31, shared a steak dinner at home.

The Gypsy King shared several photos of them preparing the slap-up meal on his Instagram stories.

On a large outdoor BBQ grill, Fury grilled the juicy slabs of meat.

In the meantime, Paris was preparing a delectable Diane sauce in the oven.

The pair also revealed their secret ingredient for giving the meal a boost: a generous helping of Worcestershire sauce.

After defeating Deontay Wilder for the second time, the protein-rich meal is sure to give Fury even more strength for his next fight.

The WBC was expected to order a bout between Fury and No. 1 contender Dillian Whyte, according to Fury.

However, in a stunning turn of events, the WBC refused to mandate the fight until interim champion Whyte drops or settles his legal battles with the WBC over the infuriating delay in his world title shot.

And now Fury has set a three-month deadline for Whyte to resolve his WBC issues.

“I thought I’d be fighting Dillian Whyte,” Fury told IFL, “but I don’t know what’s going on in his private life with the WBC.”

“He’s in court, which is a pain because I know how long arbitrations can take because my own with Deontay Wilder took 18 months.”

“I’m hoping he doesn’t get caught in the tall grass, and I’m hoping I’m not forced into another fight like a self-defense.”

“But it doesn’t matter to me because they’re all just workouts for me; I’ll destroy them all the same way I’ve done for the rest of my life.”

“Whether it’s Dillian Whyte, Dillian Blue, or Dillian Grey, it doesn’t matter.”

“I’m not interested in waiting for other people; I’ll be fighting again in February, at the latest in early March, to defend my WBC heavyweight world title.”

