Tyson Fury is partnering with Iceland to launch his own line of food and drink, revealing his 5,000-calorie-per-day diet.

The World Heavyweight Champion is said to eat around SIX meals per day, consuming a whopping 5,000 calories.

According to the Daily Star, Icelandic executives applied for legal protection on behalf of the champion at the UK Patent and Trademark Office.

Fury, 33, is looking to launch his own line of ready-to-eat meals, healthy foods and beverages, sauces, dressings, nutritional supplements, cereal bars, and protein shakes.

Fury’s diet improved after he hired UFC chef and Conor McGregor nutritionist George Lockhart.

According to the nutritionist and chef, the boxer consumes about 5,000 calories per day.

According to George, the boxer eats a variety of healthy foods throughout the day, including one fish, one chicken, and one red meat meal.

Salmon cakes with spicy jalapeos, coriander, and Greek yogurt dressing, sriracha honey salmon with quinoa and Greek rice, skewered chicken with tzatziki sauce, and apple and cranberry stuffed pork loin with butternut squash, quinoa, walnuts, and spinach, topped with a citrus avocado vinaigrette are just a few of Lockhart’s specialties.

Strawberry and mango salsa, as well as fruity Greek yoghurt, are sweet treats.

It’s unclear if Tyson will create similar specials for his line, but it’s expected to compete with Joe Wicks’ muscle-meal line, which he sells through Gousto.