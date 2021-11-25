Tyson Fury is pleading with Anthony Joshua to let him fight Usyk next, fearing that if his opponent loses again, the British showdown will collapse.

Tyson Fury is pleading with Anthony Joshua to let him fight Usyk next, fearing that the British showdown will be ruined if his opponent loses again.

TYSON FURY has urged Anthony Joshua to step aside and give him the opportunity to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is concerned that Joshua, who has exercised his right to an immediate rematch with Usyk, will lose once more, effectively ending their Battle of Britain.

“I’d prefer he just let me fight [Usyk],’ he told Boxing Lowdown.

“Because if Joshua goes in and loses again, which I believe he will, that fight is over for me.”

“Because you don’t lose two fights in a row before fighting for the heavyweight title.”

“However, if he lets me fight Usyk and I beat him up, I’ll come back and beat up Joshua.”

“Then I can just f*** off and let them fight for the belts.”

“I’d give up.”

In the summer, Joshua, 32, was in talks to fight Fury, 33, in an undisputed title fight.

However, Deontay Wilder, 36, won his right to fight unbeaten Brit Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, so AJ was forced to fight Usyk instead.

In September, AJ was outclassed over 12 rounds while attempting to outbox Usyk but failing.

Two weeks later, in round 11 of their epic trilogy fight in Las Vegas, Fury stunned Wilder with a dramatic knockout.

The WBC champion now wants to fight Usyk again in February, but his chances of unification are slim.

Dillian Whyte, 33, and Joe Joyce, 36, are among those who have criticized Fury.

However, the man has made it clear that he is only interested in two men.

“Listen, I’m only interested in fighting Usyk or Joshua,” Fury stated.

“Let’s see what happens.”

