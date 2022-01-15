Tyson Fury is training with Joseph Parker and Sonny Bill Williams, the rugby World Cup winner, ahead of his next fight.

Sonny Bill Williams, the winner of the Rugby World Cup, was put through his paces by TYSON FURY during a challenging hill run.

The WBC heavyweight champion is still working on his own preparations for a March 26 return to the ring.

He has yet to face an opponent, with WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte reportedly unwilling to accept a 20% cut of the prize pool.

Fury and Williams were joined by fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker, who is also awaiting a title shot.

Parker, a former WBO champion, defeated Derek Chisora for the second time in their rematch.

Williams, who represented New Zealand rugby union on 58 occasions between 2010 and 2019, is now a professional boxer.

He’s fought eight times and won three of them by knockout.

On March 23, the 36-year-old will return to the ring in Sydney to face Barry Hall.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

To ensure his ‘hero’s homecoming,’ Fury is eager to fight at Old Trafford next.

“Fighting at Old Trafford has always been a goal of mine,” he said.

There’s also talk of Fury taking on Whyte in Cardiff in an all-British showdown.

In the United States, Fury could face Andy Ruiz Jr.

After fighting Deontay Wilder twice in Las Vegas and once in Los Angeles, the heavyweight world champion has not fought in the United Kingdom since his fight with Francesco Pianeta in 2018.