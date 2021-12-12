Tyson Fury may have broken Tommy Fury’s rib with a brutal medicine ball drill, according to Jake Paul.

Tyson Fury may have broken his brother Tommy’s ribs during their brutal medicine ball drill, according to JAKE PAUL.

Tommy was scheduled to fight celebrity rival Paul in Florida next weekend, December 18.

With a broken rib and a chest infection, he was forced to withdraw from the grudge match.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who was training his brother at the time, had posted a video of him slamming a medicine ball into Tommy’s stomach just a month before.

According to Paul, 24, the exercise, which was done to improve core strength, could have been a factor in Tommy’s subsequent withdrawal.

“I have seen the footage and who knows it is very possible,” he said on the MMA Hour.

It’s very likely that you’ll break a rib.

“When I do that drill, we take precautions and are cautious because you hear stories about fighters getting hurt while working on their abs.”

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, in his first three fights.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Tommy, 22, defeated Tyron Woodley, 39, over eight rounds, defeating the YouTuber’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor, 32.

It set up the mega-fight until Tommy pulled out, forcing ex-UFC champion Woodley to step in.

Tommy’s father, John, later claimed that a 17-stone ‘idiot’ punched his son and broke his rib.

And his ex-trainer, British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, assured Paul that brother Fury would have had enough experience with the medicine ball to avoid injury, putting Paul’s theory to rest.

“There has been some speculation that the injury might have stemmed from those training sessions we saw, where Tyson was bouncing those medicine balls off Tommy’s stomach in the gym,” Hatton told The Metro.

I’ve seen the footage, and it’s possible.

That has a good chance of breaking a rib.

“It is possible.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. did something similar to me in the past.

“He was pounding those medicine balls into me with everything he had, and I was ten stone eight, which I thought was f***ing diabolical.”

“I was a skeleton, and he was hammering it into me with all his might.”

He had a good chance of breaking my rib!

“However, Tyson has enough experience to know what he was doing there.”

He’d be going at the proper pace.

“However, even the tiniest tickler on the ribs can be problematic.

It isn’t even required to be a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.