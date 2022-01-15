Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua by comparing his “14 pints of Fosters” diet to the ultra-healthy habits of his British opponent.

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua by comparing his “14 pints of Fosters” diet to his British opponent’s ultra-healthy lifestyle.

TYSON FURY mocked Anthony Joshua’s ultra-healthy lifestyle by comparing his “14 pints of Fosters” diet to his opponent’s.

The Gypsy King took to social media to post a photo of AJ looking ripped next to himself, who was ballooned with a large belly.

“I remember one night I had 14 pints of Fosters and then sparred three top-ten heavyweights and battered them all,” he wrote on Instagram under his own image.

“My breakfast consists of yams, eggs, and dates,” the WBC heavyweight champion said below AJ.

“Followed by a big bowl of porridge, a protein shake, an orange juice glass, and a glass of honey, lemon, and ginger.”

Fury, 33, famously gained weight during his time away from boxing, reaching a maximum weight of 28st before resuming his career with a bang.

And after back-to-back victories over Deontay Wilder, the Morecambe fighter is now a world champion with a pro record of 31-0-1.

He’ll most likely face Dillian Whyte when he returns to the ring in early 2022.

Joshua, 32, underwent his own body transformation.

These days, the Watford hero might be shredded and able to grate cheese on his steel abs.

However, photos taken of AJ as a 12-year-old while he was attending a Nigerian boarding school revealed just how frail he was before he began his athletic career.

Joshua is determined to resurrect his career in the coming months.

In September, he was battered by Oleksandr Usyk, who took his WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles.

After reportedly parting ways with Rob McCracken, he will be looking for a new trainer to assist him in reclaiming the titles.