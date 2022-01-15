Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua by comparing his “14 pints of Fosters” diet to the ultra-healthy habits of his British opponent.

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua by comparing his “14 pints of Fosters” diet to his British opponent’s ultra-healthy lifestyle.

TYSON FURY mocked Anthony Joshua’s ultra-healthy lifestyle by comparing his “14 pints of Fosters” diet to his opponent’s.

The Gypsy King took to social media to post a photo of AJ looking ripped next to himself, who was ballooned with a large belly.

“I remember one night I had 14 pints of Fosters and then sparred three top-ten heavyweights and battered them all,” he wrote on Instagram under his own photo.

“My breakfast consists of yams, eggs, and dates,” the WBC heavyweight champion said below AJ.

“After that, a large bowl of porridge, a protein shake, a glass of orange juice, and a glass of honey, lemon, and ginger.”

Fury, 33, famously gained weight during his time away from boxing, reaching a maximum weight of 28st before resuming his career with a bang.

And after back-to-back victories over Deontay Wilder, the Morecambe fighter is now a world champion with a pro record of 31-0-1.

He is expected to return to the ring in early 2022, most likely against Dillian Whyte.

Joshua, 32, underwent a remarkable body transformation.

The Watford hero may be shredded and able to grate cheese on his steel abs these days.

However, photos taken of AJ as a 12-year-old while he was attending a Nigerian boarding school revealed just how frail he was before he began his athletic career.

In the coming months, Joshua is desperate to get his career back on track.

In September, he lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in a thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur.

And, after reportedly parting ways with Rob McCracken, he’ll be hoping for a new trainer to help him reclaim the titles.