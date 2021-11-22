Tyson Fury posts old photos of himself and Dillian Whyte together before the two became enemies and began fighting.

Tyson Fury posts old photos of him and Dillian Whyte together before the two became enemies and began fighting.

TYSON FURY shared old photos of himself and Dillian Whyte from before their feud.

The heavyweights used to be training and sparring partners, but they are now adversaries.

After years of Whyte calling Fury out, their rivalry is on the verge of being settled in the ring for Fury’s WBC title.

But, as the Gypsy King uploaded a series of photos of the British couple together, things were not always so tense between them.

“Funny how people treat you when you’re nice to them,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The coward really doesn’t want any smoke,” Whyte captioned a photo he posted on Instagram earlier in the day.

“I’m looking forward to my big night,” she says.

Whyte, 33, is the WBC’s ‘interim’ champion and, as a result, the title’s mandatory challenger.

However, his legal battle with the WBC has prevented him from being ordered to fight Fury, 33.

This year, the unbeaten champion was involved in a lengthy legal battle after attempting to fight Anthony Joshua, 32.

However, he was unable to withdraw from his scheduled trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, 36, which he eventually won in round 11 last month.

Fury sympathizes with Whyte, but warns that he will not engage in another protracted arbitration process.

“I thought I’d be fighting Dillian Whyte,” he told iFL TV, “but I don’t know what’s going on in his private life with the WBC.”

“He’s in court, which is kind of s* because I know how long arbitrations can take because my own with Deontay Wilder took 18 months.”

“I’m hoping he doesn’t get caught in the tall grass, and I’m hoping I don’t end up in another fight like a self-defense.”

“But it doesn’t matter to me because they’re all just workouts for me; I’ll destroy them all like I’ve always done.”

“Whether it’s Dillian Whyte, Dillian Blue, or Dillian Grey, it doesn’t matter.

“I’m not interested in waiting for other people; I’ll be fighting again in February, at the very latest in early March, to defend my WBC heavyweight world title.”

