Tyson Fury predicts a brutal KO victory for Anthony Joshua in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury predicts a brutal KO in Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua will be knocked out in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this year, according to Tyson Fury.

In April, AJ, 32, will face the undefeated Ukrainian in the hopes of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion.

After being outclassed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Watford native was outpointed against the 34-year-old in September.

Derek Chisora told talkSPORT ahead of their fight that Joshua will avenge his loss to Usyk.

Del Boy even backed Joshua to beat Fury if the two ever fight, praising his punching power.

“I’ll go with AJ because AJ’s power punch is unbelievable,” Chisora said when asked who wins.

“If AJ fights Fury, he needs to go after him right away and knock him out.

He is unable to box him.

If he fights with him, he will lose.

You’re in trouble if you give Fury any time on the ball.”

The Gypsy King retaliated quickly, declaring that if Deontay Wilder or Wladimir Klitschko couldn’t stop him, Joshua had no chance.

“This is a message to Derek Chisora, I’ve just seen that you said you think AJ would blast me out,” he said on social media.

Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

“If the greatest puncher in history, Wladimir Klitschko, couldn’t knock me out, a big old body builder can’t knock me out, my friend.”

“So Del, he doesn’t have it in him to fight Usyk again.”

Next time, Usyk will properly smash him.

“It doesn’t matter if you beat him on points; he’ll knock him out.”

But, listen, it only takes one man like me to make a difference.

“On these shores, there’s only ever been one man, and his name is Tyson Fury, AKA the Gypsy King.”

Following his epic victory over Wilder in their trilogy bout, WBC champion Fury plans to return to the ring on March 26.

Fury’s heavyweight title was recently ordered to be defended against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte by the WBC.

However, they later confirmed that the champion would receive 80% of any purse split.

Whyte has since protested the decision and filed an appeal, delaying the purse bids.

Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter in the United States, has urged Whyte to’stop screwing around’ and agree to a fight with the Manchester United fan.