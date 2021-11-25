Tyson Fury predicts that Tommy, the ‘dynamite KO king,’ will leave Jake Paul ‘on oxygen’ in their grudge match.

In a grudge match, Tyson Fury predicts that his brother Tommy, the ‘dynamite KO king,’ will leave Jake Paul ‘on oxygen.’

TYSON FURY encouraged his brother Tommy to perform a’stretcher job’ on Jake Paul, leaving him ‘on oxygen.’

For the December 18 fight in Florida, WBC champion Fury is coaching and will corner Tommy.

Paul’s first opponent with prior professional boxing experience will be the 2019 Love Island star, who is 7-0 with four knockouts.

And unbeaten heavyweight Fury, who has been dubbed the “dynamite KO king,” predicted a demolition job for his younger brother.

“I think Tommy Fury lays Jake Paul out cold – stretcher job, oxygen and everything,” he told Queensberry Promotions.

“Like a real ‘big dirty knockout,’ as Tommy describes it.

‘Wow, he’s gone down,’ I don’t mean that.

“I’m talking about a real knockout.”

For example, when they put oxygen on him to bring him back to life.

“Because it’s one thing to mess around in boxing, but messing around with a dynamite KO king like him, wow, you’re in for a lot of trouble.”

“And if you’re not used to being hit, you could suffer serious injuries.”

Tommy signed a two-fight deal with Showtime and defeated Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor in August.

It went the full four rounds and was comfortable for the 22-year-old Brit, but there was no real conviction in the performance.

Later that night, Paul, 24, defeated ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, to set up a celebrity grudge match with Tommy.

Gypsy King Fury claimed it was all part of the masterplan as the social media star continued to mock his rival’s performance.

“Tommy made himself look bad on purpose to get this fight, that’s what clever people do,” he said.

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, in his first three fights.

But his victory over Woodley last time out was his biggest to date, and Tommy improved to 7-0 by defeating Taylor, 32.