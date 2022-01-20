Tyson Fury responds to claims that he appears ‘out of shape’ in a training video, raising concerns among boxing fans.

Tyson Fury responds to claims that he appears “out of shape” in a training video, causing concern among boxing fans.

In response to criticism of his physique, TYSON FURY joked that he can’t recall ever looking in shape.’

Concerned fans claimed Fury appeared heavy in a recent training video, prompting a response from the WBC champion.

“I don’t recall ever looking in shape!” he responded on Instagram.

“They say he’s out of shape, but I’ve never been in shape,” she says.

Fury, who weighed 19st 11lbs before knocking out Deontay Wilder in their trilogy, has made fun of his size on several occasions.

He even posted a side-by-side comparison with hulking heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, 32, claiming that while AJ has six abs and two losses, he has “all the belts” and no losses.

The Gypsy King also mocked former opponents Wladimir Klitschko, 45, and Wilder, 33, for losing despite their ripped bodies.

Fury has resumed training in preparation for his rematch with Frank Warren and Bob Arum on March 26 in the United Kingdom.

With purse bids for the defense set for Friday, he will face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, 33.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Arum revealed that Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, 34, are still in talks to fight in an undisputed title decider in the Middle East.

Usyk, who won the belts in September, will face Anthony Joshua, 32, in a rematch, which will throw the situation into disarray.

“It’s total chaos,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“What’s going on is just promises coming out of the Middle East about a united fight with Usyk and Fury, and is Dillian Whyte going to step aside.”

“And people with no contractual obligations, like Frank Warren’s Queensberry and our Top Rank, are getting involved.”

“It’s a typical terrible situation, but hopefully it’ll get sorted out, and it’ll probably get sorted out on Friday with a purse bid.”