Tyson Fury responds to Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has laughed off Floyd Mayweather’s suggestion that Deontay Wilder would win their trilogy bout if he trained him.

The Gypsy King stopped the Bronze bomber back in February to regain his WBC heavyweight belt.

It was Wilder’s first defeat as a professional and came 14 months after he and Fury drew in what was a contentious decision.

But Mayweather, who remains undefeated during his two decade long career, insists his compatriot would beat the Brit if he trained him.

He said: “If I train him I can teach him how to win.”

Fury though is adamant he would still have Wilder’s number if even he was to enlist the help of Mayweather.

He responded: “@floydmayweather no matter what you teach him, I will smash him” followed by a wink emoji.

The only blip on Fury’s record is his draw with Wilder back in December 2018, which many saw as a fight the Brit deserved to win.

The heavyweight division remains an interesting prospect with Anthony Joshua, Fury and Wilder all claiming No 1 status.

Many want to see the two British boxers square off, a match-up that could occur in the next 12 months.

A deal in principle has supposedly been struck but Fury must first negotiate his third fight with Wilder.

Joshua meanwhile has a contest against Kubrat Pulev that needs to be rescheduled after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The division witnessed an upset on Saturday night as Dillian Whyte was knocked out by veteran Alexander Povetkin.

He had been the mandatory challenger to the win of Wilder and Fury’s trilogy bout and has already called for a rematch.