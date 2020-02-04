Tyson Fury shows off huge frame for Deontay Wilder rematch and claims he will be a stone heavier

Tyson Fury is set to weigh one stone heavier for his rematch against Deontay Wilder compared to the first fight in December 2018.

The pair are set to face off on February 22 in Las Vegas after their draw in Los Angeles over a year ago, when Fury recovered from two knockdowns to preserve his unbeaten record.

And with less than three weeks to go, the Gypsy King has thrown down the gauntlet already by posting an photo on his Instagram of his huge physique with the caption: ‘Solid as a rock. 19 stone, 270 lbs.’

The 31-year-old was posing for a promotional shoot ahead of the fight and if his 19 stone prediction proves true, it would mean he will be a stone heavier than the first fight when he weighed in at 18 stone four pounds.

In fact, it would be his heaviest weight since his win against Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

Against Seferi, his first fight since his two-year exodus from the sport, he came in at 19 stone 10 pounds.

Fury was knocked down twice by Wilder at the Staples Center on their previous meeting, but recovered and the judges scorecards resulted in a split decision – though many observers believed Fury deserved to be crowned the victor.

Since then, Fury has made his WWE debut at their Crown Jewel event in October, and has also mooted switching to MMA and the UFC in the future.

He has also changed trainers, ditching Ben Davison for SugarHill Steward ahead of the rematch between the two unbeaten heavyweights.

Fury fought in the boxing ring twice in 2019, knocking out Tom Schwarz in June but was taken the distance against Swede Otto Wallin in September.