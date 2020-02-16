Tyson Fury speaks about battle with depression: ‘If I back to that low place, I’ll definitely die’:

Tyson Fury confesses that he won’t recover if he reaches rock-bottom again following several years struggling with his mental health.

The 31-year-old boxer has had issues in the past with depression, drinking and drugs in recent years but has come back to the very top of the boxing world after drawing a fight with Deontay Wilder in late 2018.

In an emotional three-part ITV documentary series, ‘Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King’, Fury reveals all about his life, including his family life alongside wife Paris, as he prepares for a rematch with Wilder later this month.

The programme also offers insight into his preparations for his June 2019 fight against Tom Schwartz, how he met his wife and the boxer’s quest to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

‘My happiness is very dependent on my wife,’ said the boxer. ‘Because if I go back to being an idiot again, or back to that low place where I don’t want to go, then I won’t recover this time. I’ll definitely die.’

Fury first met Paris when he was 17-year-old and the pair have been married since 2008. The couple also have five kids together – named Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia and Prince Adonis Amaziah.

After defeating Vladimir Klitchsko and rising to the very top of the boxing world in 2015, Fury, who also suffers from bipolar, went down the route of heavy drinking and drug use and subsequently put on a great deal of weight.

Fury’s wife features heavily in the documentary and explains the struggle that her husband has faced in great depth.

She said: ‘Tyson had ballooned, he had gone to 29 stone.

‘He was drinking heavy and doing things that I didn’t know about and it was just getting worse and more out of hand. It was a hard situation for anyone to be in.’

Meanwhile, his brother Shane reveals that his brother’s character differs greatly from the one that sports fans see on television.

Shane is lesser known compared to other male members of the Fury clan, such namely Tyson, Love Island’s Tommy Fury and their father John who occasionally appears as a BT Sport boxing pundit for Tyon’s bouts.

Like Tyson, both Shane and Tommy are boxers – albeit at amateur level – while John has coached all three of the Fury brothers.

Shane says: ‘When he says depression doesn’t leave you he means it. He can be happy one minute and sad the next. That’s the real Tyson.’

His problems with his weight – and his mood – did not go unnoticed by his friends too – Ricky Hatton said that Fury’s issues were ‘heart-breaking’ and that the boxer was ‘ a heart attack waiting to happen.’

These problems came to a head in 2016, when Fury threatened to end his life by driving his fast-moving car into a bridge.

He told the ITV documentary: ‘One day I woke up and thought today’s the day I end it all.

‘I was heading towards this bridge, I was going to smash the car into the bridge at very high speed, I just didn’t have the ambition to live anymore.

‘Before I got to the bridge I heard a voice saying don’t do this, you’re going to destroy your family’s life and I immediately pulled the car over and that was the first time I thought, right, now or never. I need to get well immediately.’

On the incident, Paris added: ‘I remember when he got in the Ferrari before he left he said: ‘I’m not coming back’.

‘Then as the day progressed and his phone was off I started calling his dad and said “Have you heard from him because I don’t know where he’s at. I am worried, he was talking silly this morning.”‘

‘He’s better at the moment. I think that’s how you need to look at it. You’re happy, it’s an achievement, don’t dwell on the past.’

With Fury set to take on Wilder once again in Las Vegas, and potentially gain success again by becoming WBC heavyweight champion, the Gypsy King is more than aware that he is still capable of returning to rock-bottom and needs no reminder of the importance of staying on top of his mental health.

He added: ‘I haven’t defeated mental health, I still have bad days and good days – everybody does – but it never goes away.

‘But I learn to maintain it [by]thinking positively and being around positive people.’

Fury has that positive environment through his family, with his father John and brother Shane appearing alongside Paris in the ITV documentary.

Paris said: ‘Nobody knows the real Tyson. He’s a soft giant. The press made Tyson a monster and everyone only knows the monster.’