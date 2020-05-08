Tyson Fury surprises pub landlord to borrow beer glass during covid-19 lockdown

It’s not every day that the heavyweight champion of the world knocks on the door asking for a favour.

And Lancashire landlord, Bill Johnston, could be forgiven for being bowled over when Tyson Fury did exactly that last week despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Fury surprised the publican, who has been forced to close his doors due to the nationwide lockdown, to look for a beer glass to replace the one he had broken.

He wanted a glass ‘with a widget at the bottom’, which helps release a steady stream of bubbles.

Fury offered to pay, but the landlord refused, instead asking for a selfie with the Gypsy King.

The landlord posted the snap on the pub’s Facebook page, writing: ‘When the heavyweight champion of the world knocks on the door to the pub to ask for a couple of glasses.

‘Random! Nice guy – and Tyson said he’ll be calling in when we re-open.’

When someone asked how he managed to get into the garden, he replied: ‘He just slipped under the tape no bother. It was quite funny.

‘He was after a pint glass with a widget in the bottom as he’d dropped his at home. Was happy to help then he just jogged off again the 2 or 3 miles home.’

Johnston has been self-isolating at The Canal Turn pub in Carnforth, Lancashire, after his wife came out of retirement to return to frontline work for the NHS.

He has been lighting the pub up in blue during the lockdown in support of the country’s key workers and the NHS.

Fury admitted this week that daily exercise at home has helped to bring his family closer together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 31-year-old was crowned WBC heavyweight champion after defeating Deontay Wilder in their February 22 rematch, three weeks before sport was brought to a halt due to the pandemic.

He has made use of his spare time by broadcasting workout sessions with his wife and children on Instagram Live.

He told ESPN: ‘As a family, this has been good for us. We can take positives out of any negative situation because you get to spend a lot of time with each other. More time than I would’ve been able to if the lockdown hadn’t been on.

‘We’ve done a lot of training workouts together and stuff. It’s grown the family closer.’