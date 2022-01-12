Tyson Fury taunts old rivals Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko by posting an overweight meme.

Tyson Fury taunts Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko by posting an overweight meme.

TYSON FURY teased old rivals Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko by posting an overweight meme on Facebook.

Fury first won the heavyweight title in 2015, when he stunned Klitschko in a famous upset in Dusseldorf.

But, after a battle with depression and substance abuse, he gained weight and had to relinquish the titles.

Fury defeated Wilder in a rematch five years later to reclaim the heavyweight title.

And the Gypsy King proved that appearances don’t matter in the sweet science when he posted a comparison of his body to that of his former opponents.

“Explaining the current heavyweight division to non-boxing people is a real treat,” reads the meme.

“So, yeah, the middle guy beat the other two, and uh… um…”

Klitschko, now 45, and Wilder, 36, appear to be in excellent shape in the photograph.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Fury, 33, has a large stomach from his time away from the sport, when he was battling depression.

The photo was taken before his rematch with Klitschko, which was later postponed due to the Brit’s absence from the sport.

Fury is still feuding with the Ukrainian online over six years later, and has reminded his foe of the night he defied the odds.

“Wladimir, you’ve got some cheek to come back after all these years and open your big mouth,” Fury said, showing off his old belts.

“You never threw a punch, so I took all your belts away from you.”

Look, these were previously yours, but now they are mine.

“Stay dreaming, you useless dosser.”