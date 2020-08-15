Tyson Fury trains with dad John on Morecambe beach in front of local fans as he targets fight by end of year

TYSON FURY put on a workout with his dad John in front of local fans at Morecambe Bay.

The heavyweight champion, 31, treated his supporters to an impromptu training session on the sand.

He hit pads with John with a small crowd cheering on.

Fury, who recently got his dad on Instagram, is preparing for his next fight, having won the WBC title against Deontay Wilder in February.

The pair are signed to a trilogy bout, which was targeted for December.

US promoter Bob Arum warned the rematch could now be backdated as far back as February.

But according to Fury’s UK matchmaker Frank Warren, the Gypsy King is desperate to fight again before the year’s out.

And he has been instructed to find the unbeaten heavyweight a bout before 2020 is over.

Warren said: “Tyson made it very clear – I’ve got to give him a fight by the end of the year.

“I don’t want him fighting behind closed doors.

“But Tyson’s been in lockdown since February so, by December, it’s ten months out of the ring.”

Fury’s chances of immediately defending his belt against 34-year-old Wilder relies on when fans are allowed to return.

The heavyweight division’s hero is not ruining out fighting in front of an empty arena.

Warren said: “The only way the Wilder fight works financially is in front of a crowd.

“In the meantime, let’s think about what works health-wise for Tyson.

“So a fight here, behind closed doors, is something to look at.”