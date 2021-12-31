The six mega boxing fights we want to see in 2022 include Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua and Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua and Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence are among the six mega boxing fights we want to see in 2022.

“Patience is the art of hoping,” said LUC DE CLAPIERS, an 18th-century French philosopher, a sentiment that can be applied to any boxing fan.

Tomorrow is the start of a brand new year, so I’ve selected six fights that will undoubtedly get the adrenaline pumping and make 2022 a year to remember.

As a pragmatist, I recognize that few, if any, will happen due to the political cynicism and greed of world governments, as well as the intransigence of rival television with their vested interests.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t embrace De Clapier’s philosophy, so let’s get started.

This is the fight that British gamblers want to see above all others.

We’ve been waiting for it to happen since Joshua won the IBF version of the world title five years ago, but it still appears to be as far away as Neptune — 2.9 billion miles away from Earth.

When Joshua returns with Oleksandr Usyk in the spring, my fear is that he will lose again.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

As a result, the blitzkrieg between Fury and Joshua — potentially the richest fight ever staged in this country — would be consigned to the dusty pigeon-hole labeled ‘What could have been.’

And the debates over who would have won can go on indefinitely.

Unfortunately, getting two elite fighters to face each other these days is a rare occurrence — and these two are ranked just behind Canelo Alvarez as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Crawford and Spence, both unbeaten multi-world champions, would generate the same level of interest as Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao six years ago in a welterweight unification bout.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if it was named Fight of the Year.

There’s nothing like a good domestic brawl, and the winner between Commonwealth champion Yarde and unbeaten Buatsi will determine who is the best light-heavyweight in Britain.

Yarde is promoted by Frank Warren, while Buatsi is promoted by Eddie Hearn.

Taylor is one of only six men in history to have won the world title in all six sports.

And the undefeated super-lightweight has earned the right to be compared to legendary Scottish rival Ken Buchanan.

Davis is a three-time world champion and an unbeaten fighter who fights like a miniature battleship with all guns blazing.

The Baltimore bad boy has been arrested numerous times for various offenses and now faces a seven-year prison sentence for allegedly running a red light, colliding with another vehicle, and causing the four occupants to be hospitalized.

the

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.