Tyson Fury vs. Canelo Alvarez: How do they compare as middleweights on the verge of making the HEAVYWEIGHT jump?

How do Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez compare as middleweights on the verge of making the HEAVYWEIGHT jump?

CANELO ALVAREZ has been tipped to dethrone Tyson Fury as the heavyweight world champion if he decides to bulk up.

From light-middleweight to light-heavyweight, the 31-year-old has won world titles in four different weight classes.

The undisputed super-middleweight champion could face WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

The governing body gave the go-ahead for the fight in 2022, with the winner of Makabu and challenger Thabiso Mchunu facing Canelo next.

Canelo may move up to heavyweight, according to Eddie Hearn, who also stated that the Guadalajara native wants to make history.

Frank Sanchez, Canelo’s stablemate who defeated heavyweight Christian Hammer this weekend, holds similar views to Hearn.

Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, has invited Alvarez to fight him.

A fight against the much bigger Gypsy King, on the other hand, would almost certainly be much more difficult for Canelo.

Canelo has 39 knockouts in his 57 wins, compared to 22 knockouts in his 32 fights.

After a thrilling trilogy fight victory over Deontay Wilder, the WBC champion remains undefeated.

Canelo weighed in at 12st 11lbs last time out, which is 7st 11lbs lighter than Fury was for that fight.

Fury would have a significant weight advantage over the Mexican.

Fury’s reach is also 14.5 inches longer than Canelo’s.

There’s no doubt that the superstar will go down as one of the all-time greats, but if he could overcome the enormous physical disparity by defeating the massive Fury, few would argue that he’s the GOAT.