Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be announced AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK, with the Brit’s camp hoping to reach an agreement on a step-aside deal with Anthony Joshua.

FRANK WARREN hopes to announce a unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title next week.

WBC champion Fury is set to face fellow Brit Dillian Whyte, but Whyte is embroiled in a legal battle with the sanctioning body over his purse split.

While Usyk will face Anthony Joshua in a rematch after winning the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts from the Brit in a shock victory last September.

However, negotiations for AJ and Whyte to step aside in order for Fury, 33, and Usyk, 35, to fight in a Middle East unification superfight are still ongoing.

“It’s a saga,” said Warren, Fury’s co-promoter. “But if we can keep things between us, we can get something over the line one way or another.”

“We’re still working on it, but I think we’ll make some progress over the weekend and have something to announce after that.”

“Everyone in boxing wants to see Tyson vs. Usyk’s undisputed fight, and I want to see it just as a fan.”

So that’s the battle we’re waging.”

Trying to ensure Joshua and Whyte get paid and guaranteed shots at the world titles has been described as “total chaos” by Warren’s American partner Bob Arum.

However, the 90-year-old Top Rank legend is confident that Wednesday’s big-fight auction between Fury and Whyte’s camps will put an end to the painful soap opera.

“It’s a typical terrible situation,” Arum said, “but hopefully it’ll get sorted out, and it’ll probably get sorted out with a purse bid.”

AJ spent Friday filming at his favorite Finchley amateur gym, and he needs to reveal his new head trainer soon to persuade fans that he can return to the top of the heavyweight division.

The Watford ace has split his time between his original North London gym and assistant trainer Angel Fernandez’s facility at Loughborough University after parting ways with Team GB mentor Rob McCracken.

The new-look Team AJ, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, has helped the 32-year-old recover from the depression that followed his loss to Usyk in September.

“I am sure there will be additional trainers or a trainer who comes into the fold, and AJ is in a really good place now,” the Matchroom boss said.

“He knows he was beaten by the better man that night, and it hurt for a long time, but he’s in a great place now.”

“He is good, he is enjoying life and training again and getting his camp together.”