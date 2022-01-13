Tyson Fury wants to see Filip Hrgovic take on Tony Yoka in the next fight before facing Oleksandr Usyk for the world title.

Tyson Fury wants to see Filip Hrgovic fight Tony Yoka next before facing Oleksandr Usyk for the world title.

TYSON FURY has named Filip Hrgovic vs. Tony Yoka as the next eliminator fight he wants to see for the chance to fight for the IBF world title held by Oleksandr Usyk.

On Wednesday, the Gypsy King, 33, took to social media to demand that the match be scheduled.

“Great fight guys, can’t wait for this fight,” he wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a series of popcorn emojis.

Following his stunning victory over Anthony Joshua last year, Fury, who is set to face Dillian Whyte next, is keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Usyk.

That resulted in him claiming AJ’s WBA, WBO, and IBF belts, effectively putting an end to any hopes of a Fury vs Joshua British showdown.

And if Usyk defeats Joshua in April, with a rematch scheduled for the United Kingdom, Fury may have a chance to unify the heavyweight division.

However, the Ukrainian will have to face his mandatory challengers at some point.

And it’s for this reason that Fury brought up the possibility of a brawl between Hrgovic and Yoka, which would keep the two dangerous heavyweights out of his way for the time being.

Hrgovic, 29, is ranked No. 2 in the IBF heavyweight division behind Charles Martin, with a perfect 14-0 pro boxing record.

However, on New Year’s Day, Martin was defeated by Luis Ortiz, who in turn injured his hand, while Joseph Parker is said to have avoided a fight with Hrgovic because it was not lucrative enough.

Joshua is ranked No. 4 on the IBF rankings, but he will not have to compete in an eliminator to avenge his father.

Yoka is the next name on the list.

Hrgovic’s managers claim to have contacted the 11-0 nicknamed Artist, but have received no response.

El Animal’s lawyer, Nisse Sauerland, told Sky Sports.

“It’s still nothing.”

I haven’t heard a word.”

“Sign the contract, make the fight,” Hrgovic told Yoka.

Now is your chance to shine.

“How will you proceed?”

Yoka, 29, was supposed to fight Martin Bakole this month, but due to Covid, the fight was postponed and could be rescheduled for March.

To add to the confusion, the IBF has given Hrgovic and Yoka until 10 p.m. on Thursday to reach an agreement.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Yoka defeated Croatian Hrgovic and went on to win gold over Joe Joyce, with Hrgovic taking bronze.

Joyce would be next on the list if the two couldn’t work out a professional rematch, but…

