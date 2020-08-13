Tyson Fury washes stunning car collection including £300k Ferrari and £38k Land Rover Defender

TYSON FURY worked up a sweat washing down his luxury car collection as the country basked in blazing sunshine.

The boxing champion uploaded a clip of him with shammy in hand adding the finishing touches to his £38,000 Land Rover Defender.

It might have taken the Gypsy King some time to spruce up his motors.

Fury also owns a £300,000 Ferrari, a £280,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn, a £166,000 Ferrari Portofino and a red Mini – the value of that unknown.

Hed is also believed to own another Defender.

But Fury has had to do some interior cleaning of one of his vehicles recently too.

Fury praised his son for telling the truth after he spilled Diet Coke inside one of the boxer’s cars.

The Gypsy King uploaded an adorable video on to Instagram showing his son admitting to the accident.

And the WBC heavyweight champ was delighted with Prince Tyson Fury II for owning up and said that by doing so he “didn’t get into any trouble”.

Fury told the Lockdown Lowdown it was all in the spirit of good parenting.

Asked if he’d cleaned up the Coke, Fury said: “I have. It’s one of those Land Rover Defenders so it’s got a rubber floor so it didn’t really matter. But I was teaching him a lesson.

“He thought it was a really bad thing he had done but he owned up to it and he told the truth.

“And he knows that if he tells me the truth about anything he does that is naughty he will not get in trouble.

“But if he lies to me, then he gets in trouble.

“And no matter what he does now, as long as he admits it and owns up to it and is sorry for it then he doesn’t get in any trouble for it at all.”

Fury is scheduled to have the trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder later this year with the WBC title, that he won off the American in February, on the line.

Then next year he has agreed to two fights against Brit rival and WBO, WBA and IBF champ Anthony Joshua.