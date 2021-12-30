Tyson Fury will lose to Oleksandr Usyk unless he returns to his old style, according to Deontay Wilder’s coach.

Later this year, the WBC champion hopes to face the unified heavyweight champion in an undisputed title fight.

Following his 11th-round KO of Deontay Wilder in October, Fury is confident of walking through Usyk, though The Bronze Bomber’s head coach Malik Scott does not see this version of the Gypsy King defeating the slick southpaw.

“I believe the Fury who fought Wladimir Klitschko gives Usyk all kinds of fits,” he told ES News.

“Reflexes and movement.”

Usyk would beat this Fury right now… This Fury is easier to hit than any previous Fury.”

Fury must first complete his mandatory title defense against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte before he can think about getting his hands on Usyk.

The long-awaited Battle of Britain was tentatively scheduled for late February, according to SunSport.

However, Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum recently questioned the bout, claiming Whyte’s purse demands are ‘greedy.’

“Dillian Whyte could have that fight,” he said on iFL TV.

That fight would be ours.

“However, we believe they are being excessively greedy in their demands.

“We’ve made a substantial offer to them.

“They’ve been offered a purse far greater than they’ve ever received in a fight, and it hasn’t swayed them.”

“So we talked to Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, and he said, ‘Look, it breaks my heart, but go find another opponent, fight without the WBC title, and we’re not gonna take it away from you.’

“Dillian Whyte and his team should really come to the table and fight Tyson Fury, but that’s not going to happen, so they’re going to let the arbitration play out.”

“If he thinks he can win and take the WBC title, he should stop wasting his time with arbitration and trying to get the highest dollar,” the 90-year-old added.

“Tyson is the main attraction; in the United States, no one has heard of Dillian Whyte.”

“We offered him a 25% deal with a guarantee and told him to negotiate from there, but he says he wants eight-figures over ten million dollars, which is out of the question.”

“The WBC will ask for 25% to 75% from the champion, but he must come to the table with a normal negotiation style.”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.