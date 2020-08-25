Tyson Fury’s dad John, 56, claims he is fighting ‘bigmouth bum’ ex-bodybuilder Micky Theo on Sunday after online feud

TYSON FURY’S 56-year-old dad has thrown down the gauntlet to “bigmouth bum” ex-bodybuilder Micky Theo.

And it seems like the pair are planning to fight on Sunday MORNING after Fury senior vowed not to “disgrace” his son’s name.

The bizarre spat between the two- who are both the wrong side of 50 -started online, when Theo challenged John to a fight to see who is the fitter of the two.

They have traded insults and videos since, with Fury, who previously called out Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, issuing his “final word” on the feud today.

Fury – who said he would spar with Tyson in preparation for this fight – made fun of Theo’s request to fight in an auditorium in front of a pay-per-view audience, saying neither of them had done anything to warrant such a show.

The Gypsy King’s dad said he is now “sick” of their videos and wants to settle it with a fight.

He said: “If you really want it, get in your car, come and fight me on Sunday morning.

“Forget all the auditoriums, it’s never going to happen, mate.

“Coronavirus… Eddie Hearn can’t even put a show on, he’s got to put on fights in his back garden.

“Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin are fighting in Hearn’s back garden.

“So what gives you the right to think you’ve got an auditorium?

“Is the world going to change for you, mate, when nobody knows you?

“You’re making a fool out of your mouth, pal.

“But listen, I’ve seen people like you all my life. I’m in shape, I’m ready to fight, cut the s***e, let’s just fight.

“This is the last video I’m ever going to make and I won’t even mention your name again, mate.”

Big John was scant on details of where the bout would actually take place so don’t hold your breath.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, John fought 13 times as a professional boxer in the 1980s and 90s with a record of 8-4-1 at heavyweight.

But he made his name within the travelling community for being a formidable bare-knuckle champion, and in 1992 he claims to have won £100,000 for beating the Irish champion.

Theo has revealed he used to spar with his friend and ex-underworld gangster ‘The Guv’nor’ Lenny McClean, who died in 1998 having competed in bare-knuckle and unlicensed boxing.