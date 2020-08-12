Tyson Fury’s dad John, 56, joins Instagram after drinking ‘a coffee and pint of vodka’ in hilarious first post

TYSON FURY’S dad John is already causing a stir on Instagram despite only setting up the account on Monday.

The 56-year-old – who called out Mike Tyson in June – already boasts over 60,000 followers, with his fans sent into hysterics over his first post.

His world heavyweight champion son Tyson was filming his dad after the pair spent the day training and sight-seeing.

Tyson then asks his dad what his plans are for the rest of the day, with John remarking: “I haven’t got any plans.”

Fury then says: “Well you’ve just had a coffee and a pint of vodka, how are you feeling?”

To which John replies by saying: “I’m alright, the vodkas have kicked in nicely so I’ll be ready for my tea about six o’clock.”

He then joked, “I’ll probably eat myself to death like I usually do”, which drew laughter from the undefeated WBC champ.

Fans were loving the clip, as one commented: “This will go down in history.”

Another said: “Looking forward to hearing your rants or should I say words of wisdom! Love you John.”

A third added: “I love this man words can’t explain. Need to meet him.

Absolutely overwhelming the support iv had in less than 24 hours, massive thanks to everyone who followed me, 🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍. Morning work finished 2 hours work boxing and weights. @gypsyking101 is ready for war and is looking like a machine. Can’t wait to get @tommytntfury back in the gym and make him pay for his Holliday 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🚀😍😉

Meanwhile one simply stated: “Mate, you’re a ledge.”

A clip from his account this morning showed him hard at work in training, as he shocked his supporters with his immense punching power.

Tyson has also shared footage of John helping out the Lancaster City Council by digging up weeds in his effort to “keep Morecambe beautiful”.