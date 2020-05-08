Tyson Fury’s DAD John calls out former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury’s father, John, has called out heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson for a charity bout – as the latter sensationally contemplates coming out of retirement.

Last week, a video emerged of Tyson working out on the pads and just a glimpse of the Brooklyn-born star’s blistering speed and power has given fans hope that a return is still a possibility.

The 53-year-old has reportedly been offered a staggering $20million (£16m) to have a fight with the brutal Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion, while a charity comeback against rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in Australia has also been rumoured.

🤯 Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has declared that he’s looking at a charity fight with Mike Tyson…

[📽️ Manchester Fight Club] pic.twitter.com/DEEZG3JMqz

And now Fury senior has laid down the gauntlet to the American.

‘I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson. How’s that?,’ he said in a video on social media posted on Thursday.

‘Mike’s making a comeback. I don’t value my life to 50 pence. But let me tell you something, Mike Tyson is worth doing charity with.

‘He’s a proper king of a champion. He’s a proper man, tried and tested.

‘I’ll fight Mike Tyson. He’s making a comeback. I know Mike Tyson mentions my boy’s name every five minutes. Here I am.

‘John Fury is hiding from no man, not even the king of old men, Mike Tyson. I will fight Mike Tyson. I will not be denied.

‘I will die in a fight. I’m as game as an American yankee c***. I will die before I give in.’

The clamour to fight Tyson has begun recently after he revealed his ambitions to return to the ring to compete in charity fights, and has recently been training to get into shape ahead of a potential comeback.

In the aforementioned training video the former heavyweight champion showed exactly why he knocked out 44 of his rivals during a glittering 20-year career, smashing his trainer’s pads with a series of devastating blows.

After the video, Melbourne boxing promoter Brian Amatruda immediately got on the phone to arrange a charity bout for the former world heavyweight champion.

His options could see him face either face Williams, former rugby league star Paul Gallen or retired Australian rules footballer Barry Hall.

Williams is a rugby legend, having won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups in union but also playing for his country in rugby league. He currently plays for Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League.

Williams has also boxed professionally seven times, winning all of his fights, and becoming New Zealand heavyweight champion and WBA International Heavyweight Champion.

Amatruda is confident he could arrange a charity bout for Tyson in Melbourne that would fill any of the city’s biggest arenas.

The promoter said: ‘I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson.

‘He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes – Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill – would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.

‘I’d make it part of a card with a world title fight for Tayla (Harris) on it. It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event.’

Aside from the option Down Under, according to American news site Heavy.com, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman has now made an offer to the 53-year-old to fight with his promotion – where bouts only last up to 10 minutes as opposed to up 36 in boxing.

The deal also includes an option for Tyson to choose his opponent from a list of fighters already signed to the promotion.

‘While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20m for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we’re open to many different options as to how we can work together,’ Feldman said.

‘Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike’s video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer.’

While ‘Iron Mike’ has his suitors, his new trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has urged those to be careful what they wish for, insisting Tyson would still do serious damage.

‘What I can tell you is that if he wants to do something in the future he’ll be ready for that 100 per cent,’ Cordeiro said in an interview with ESPN.

‘Boxing, for sure, if he wants to come back to boxing, give him six months he could come back and fight against anyone. I’ll put my word to that, it’s not a joke.

‘You guys can see on the mitts, that was the first mitts [session]. Can you imagine after three weeks? The guy is a great student.

‘As soon as we started training I said, “my lord”. I didn’t know what to expect. He hadn’t hit mitts for I think almost 10 years, I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys who are 21, 22-years-old.

‘And I can tell, you’ll have to be a good guy to spar with Mike. If you’re not prepared you’ll get dropped, for sure. The power is a different level. I’ve trained a lot of heavyweights in my career. When you talk about his power… his right hook I can feel it, you can tell, it could kill somebody.’