Tyson Fury’s dad John works for local council for ’35p an hour’ as he digs up weeds to ‘keep Morecambe beautiful’

PROUD Tyson Fury had a cheeky pop at his dad after posting a video of him working with the local council to help “keep Morecambe beautiful”.

The WBC champion uploaded a video on Twitter of him digging up weeds and joked he would pay his father 35p for his efforts, which helped local charity Alley Champions.

Tyson said: “Go on dad, he’s working for the local council. Alley Champions we are.

“Go on dad, put your back into it, son. Come on, I’m going to pay you here, 35 pence an hour.”

Alley Champions was set up to try and transform community spaces.

A member said: “We just like to keep Morecambe beautiful.”

Fury – boxing’s biggest earner last year – himself has set up a campaign to help tackle littering in Lancaster.

The unbeaten champion – who is contracted to face 34-year-old Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout- also set up the ‘Tyson Fury Foundation’.

He wants to create boxing, football and rugby facilities in Morecambe.

Great news I got it over the line, There will be a new boxing & football & rugby facility opening in Morecambe soon, The Tyson fury foundation, giving the next Tyson fury or the next @waynerooney the chance that we had. There will be sponsorship availability soon. #united #morecambe #uk @shrimpsofficial @scottmctominay @morecambegolfclub

