Tyson Fury’s ex-trainer Ben Davison defends Gypsy King amid cheating claims

Tyson Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison has shot down claims that the Gypsy King cheated to beat Deontay Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch.

The Brit won the WBC world heavyweight in stunning fashion last month when he earned a TKO victory in the seventh round as Wilder’s team threw in the towel.

However, Fury’s triumph has since come under scrutiny on social media, with users suggesting he had tampered with his gloves prior to entering the ring.

It has been claimed that the 31-year-old’s hands were not fully inside and that videos show his gloves flapping as they connect with the Bronze Bomber’s head.

Davison, who trained Fury for his first fight with Wilder in December 2018 before parting ways with the undefeated star, insists that nothing untoward went on.

He told iFL TV: ‘Look, there’s a commissioner [from the Nevada Athletic Commission]there, there’s nothing in the gloves, it’s ridiculous.

‘Something came out about the sparring as well, it’s absolute nonsense. You’ve got a commissioner with you 24/7.

‘Even in the lay I couldn’t give Tyson an electrolytes powder thing before his fight because they said it’s got to be sealed, it was sealed, there were arguments with the commission about that. They’re on everything 24/7.

‘The opposite team are watching him tie his gloves. How can he tie his gloves, get it taped up, pull his hand back out, put it in the middle [of the glove]and re-do it? It’s madness.

‘It’s the way Tyson throws shots because he throws what are called throwaway shots, so sometimes he’ll throw a punch at you that he’s not intending to hit you with or intending to do damage with to make you look here or think about this.

‘Sometimes he may throw with an open hand, flick it out to make you think about this, occupy you with something to hit you somewhere else.

‘That’s what you’re looking at, he’s flicking something out… there’s nothing in the glove situation, believe me. Best of all, they are all different makes of gloves.

‘One says it was with the Everlast gloves, then it was about the Paffen Sport gloves, then I’ve seen videos of the [Wladimir] Klitschko gloves which are a different style of Paffen Sport gloves.’

Davison, who is preparing to lead Josh Taylor into his world title defence against Apinun Khongsong, also suggested that the claims were only being made because of Fury’s success.

‘It’s nonsense isn’t it?’ he added. ‘There’s always something isn’t there?

‘You’re going to get it, he’s on top of the world, so people always want something to say.’