Tyson Fury’s father filmed blasting Ben Davison before Deontay Wilder rematch

John Fury’s sensational rant about son Tyson’s former trainer Ben Davison has been captured on camera as the final episode of the newly-crowned WBC champion’s series is set to air on Thursday night.

Fury blitzed the all-conquering Deontay Wilder inside seven rounds in a Las Vegas masterclass to complete a fairy tale journey back to the pinnacle of the sport, having become unified champion in 2015 before falling into a deep depression.

Very few had tipped Fury to end the contest inside the 12 scheduled rounds, owing to growing concerns over the Gypsy King’s late change of trainer.

The 31-year-old made a surprise move in parting ways with long time trainer and friend Davison before linking up with SugarHill Steward, nephew of esteemed coach Emmanuel Steward eight weeks before his re-crowning.

The change came shortly after Fury’s gruesome win over unknown Swede Otto Wallin in September last year. The 31-year-old battled to a points win despite obtaining a huge gash over his right eye that required 47 stitches.

After the bout, John was spotted in a car park on the phone to an unknown person, chastising Fury’s team for his son’s physical condition and performance in the fight.

‘That’s bad that – he is gonna be out a year with that cut,’ he said. ‘He is lucky he wasn’t stopped on that cut. His legs look like rubber underneath him from the off.

‘His body looked weaker two months ago. There is no urgency, his boxing skill went out the window, he needs to go back to the drawing board.’

The 55-year-old then warned that his eldest son would be in trouble in the highly-anticipated rematch against Wilder and must ditch his young coach to avoid suffering real danger against the Bronze Bomber.

‘That corner, there is something very very wrong there. Deontay Wilder won’t be avoiding nothing now.

‘Whatever was that? The people round him aren’t qualified to handle a world class athlete. They tried to do the best they can and you commend them for what they do but they just are not the people for the job.’

On the advice of his cousin, Andy Lee, Fury got Sugar Hill on board for the February rematch. It was an inspired move as Sugar Hill instilled his attacking ideology onto the Brit and he dismantled the previously undefeated Wilder.

Following the decision, John Fury expressed his relief at the change. ‘In this game there is no room for error. I just felt, sometimes young lads, I’ve been a young man myself and we get ahead of ourselves,’ he said.

‘Think we know everything and we don’t know everything. They parted company because Tyson knew in his heart of hearts that he needed someone of a bit more experience on board.’

Davison insisted that the pair remain close friends despite his highly-publicised exit from the Fury camp.

‘It was an emotional conversation for both of us,’ he said. ‘Me and Tyson are friends as well as a coach/fighter relationship. I want best for him and vice-versa. We both understand each other have to make decisions.

‘The only thing that frustrates me is this assumption people have come up with about experience. As much as we achieved outside the ring, people forget what we achieved inside the ring.’

The final episode of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King is on Thursday at 9pm on ITV