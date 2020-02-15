Tyson Fury’s most bizarre statements yet ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has long been the king of the quote and that has not changed ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury knows how to make headlines with what he says — even if he sometimes chooses to be more tongue in cheek than others would be — and he has been having plenty of fun recently.

From strange methods of giving himself more punching power to supposed switches to fights inside the octagon, Fury is already winning the fight before the fight when it comes to having an impact in the press.

With that clash on February 22 on the horizon, Sportsmail has taken a look at Fury’s best quotes and lines in the build-up to the Wilder clash.

Fury has long suggested he could move into other sports. He did take part in a WWE match late last year and has repeatedly hinted that he could take part in a mixed martial arts bout.

In October, he suggested Conor McGregor would train him to take part in a clash inside the octagon.

He said: ‘You might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year. It’s different but, like I say, Tyson Fury [is]taking over.

‘I’ve been speaking to Conor [McGregor] about it and he’s willing to train me and it’s going to be good.

‘I come from a long line of bare knuckle boxing champions and getting hurt, getting bloodied.

‘You saw in my last fight that there was blood everywhere, it’s nothing new to me. It’s all a part of my heritage. I would love to get in there and smash someone up.

‘He [McGregor] just said “any time you’re ready, let’s go. Come over to Dublin and we’ll start training”. I can’t wait. I’m going to take him up on the offer.

‘We might be on a double header – The Gypsy King and Conor McGregor. Watch this space.’

Last month, McGregor denied at he had spoken with Fury, but did speak of his respect for him.

He said: ‘Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and said I would train him. I never spoke to Tyson in me life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that.

‘It’s not a bad little story, so I let it roll.

‘Tyson’s a good man. I like him. He’s a great boxer, phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time.’

Fury was asked during the initial press conferences whether he has changed his habits ahead of the rematch with Wilder.

He had an interesting response: ‘I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five or six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water.

‘If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.

‘I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.’

Fury was criticised by Wilder for having ‘pillows for fists’. Fury responded by suggesting he would knock him out in the second round.

As to how he would achieve that, Fury has suggested something strange is fueling his hopes.

He commented: ‘I was speaking to an old legendary bare-knuckle fighter from the travelling community, he’s called Big Joe Joyce.

‘He told me about dipping his hands in petrol, to toughen them up.

‘So for this fight I’ll be dipping my hands in petrol for five minutes a day during the last three or four weeks of the training camp to really toughen them up. It worked for him, so I’m going to give it a try.’

As shown above, Fury did discuss a move into MMA but walked back on that. He would, however, be keen to step into the octagon and fight with boxing rules.

And he has claimed he will speak to UFC supremo Dana White about arranging a fight with one of his stars.

Fury said: ‘I don’t want to go into an MMA fight, rolling around the floor and all that, no. But I would fight one of their champions in small gloves.

‘Maybe in a cage, but with boxing rules. I think that would be very interesting. With UFC gloves, the little 4-ounce gloves, that would be good for me.’

‘After I beat Deontay Wilder next month, I’m going to have a sit-down with Dana [White] and we’re going to go for it, run some numbers and see if the fight makes sense,’ he added.

‘Whoever’s available from that side, and whoever’s willing to get their a** kicked in the cage by the heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the one I want.’

Fury claimed he would donate his purse from the Wilder fight to charity and when asked about it, he said: ‘I did give away my last purse but I don’t do charity work for a pat on the back.

‘I do it to help people but I do not want praise for it, I don’t want to be called a do-gooder.’

Hearn, however, suggested that Fury is not telling the truth and never gave over his £7million purse.

He commented back in May: ‘One minute he’s giving his entire purse away to charity, which he obviously never did, and on the other hand he’s now going back to his ways of negativity.’